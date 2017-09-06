The second day of the three-day conference of Pakistani envoys’ is being held today at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad.

According to media reports, Maleeha Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan in United Nations, will also participate in the conference through video link.

This conference is conducted to discuss major foreign policy issues such as Trump’s new Afghan Policy, Kashmir and regional situation.

The conference’s inaugural session was addressed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif. This conference is attended by envoys in different countries especially United States, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iran, and India.

Concluding session of the conference will be chaired by PM Khaqan Abbasi.