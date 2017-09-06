Karachi: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah revealed today that three militants who involved in attacks on the police personnel have been arrested yesterday night.

CM while talking to press stated that, “three to four suspects which were involved in the killings of the police personnel have been arrested, and if the institutions and people of Pakistan work together we can crush terrorists”.

On Monday night security forces arrested Sheheryar, head of Ansarul Shariah in Pakistan from Kaneez Fatima society.

Sources further stated that, Sheheryar aka Abdullah Hashmi was an information technology (IT) expert and worked in computer department in NED University.

Sources claimed that more than 6 suspected terrorists were arrested in an intelligence based operation (IOB). It is said that these were previously affiliated with Daesh, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and al-Qaeda.