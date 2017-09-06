LHCBA Multan bench president has appeared before the full bench of the SC in contempt case.

He never appeared before the Lahore High Court despite its repeated orders. He was summoned to answer that why did he attack the LHC Multan bench along with fellow lawyers. Today, he is appearing before the SC in his appeal against LHC orders.

Cheif Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar is head of five member bench while Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Manzoor Ahmad Malik and Justice Ijazul Ahsan are other members.

The Cheif Justice asked contemnor why did he not appear before the LHC. If prime ministers can appear before the courts then why not the lawyers, he observes.

SC orders LHC Multan bench registrar to come up with complete report on the next hearing. Hearing adjourned till the third week of Oct.