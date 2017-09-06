ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided against freezing assets of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Sources told The Nation that NAB chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhary has vetoed the recommendations of the Lahore bureau, which had also asked for putting the accused names on the exit control list (ECL). However, the NAB spokesperson claimed that the chairman did not pass any such order.

NAB spokesperson Asim Ali Nawazish told The Nation that “Director General NAB Lahore has neither asked for freezing accounts nor for putting the names of the Sharifs and others on the ECL. The DG did not send any recommendations in this regard," he said.

He said that the NAB chairman has not taken any decision. The news being aired in the media is totally "baseless."

Another top official of the bureau said that the NAB chairman did not pass any directives related to four references against the Sharif family and others.

He said that the NAB executive board meeting (EBM) will review and discuss all the aspects of final drafts of the references which had been prepared by the prosecution wing.

He said that the NAB chief can neither reject nor accept the recommendations without the approval of the EBM especially in high profile cases. The NAB chairman has also summoned the bureau’s executive board meeting today (Wednesday) to discuss the final drafts of four references against Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz, Capt (retd) Safdar, Dar and others before sending theses references to accountability courts.

The NAB has decided to file references against accused in Rawalpindi/Islamabad accountability courts on September 7.

The apex court had ordered the anti-graft body to investigate the four references against all accused and file them in accountability courts within six weeks.

The deadline for filing the references against the Sharif family, Dar and others is September 8.