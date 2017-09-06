LAHORE - The nation is celebrating Defence Day on Wednesday (today) with a renewed pledge to defend the motherland against all threats.

The day is marked to remember the gallantry and sacrifices of country’s soldiers who repulsed an Indian attack in 1965 as the Indian troops invaded Pakistan in darkness of night.

Special prayers would be offered after Fajr in mosques for the progress and prosperity of the country. Fateha and Quran Khawani would also be held for the martyrs.

Numerous functions would be held all across the country to mark the day.

Main function of the day will be held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi to pay tributes to martyrs.

Radio Pakistan would also broadcast special programmes to mark the day.

Meanwhile, President Mamnoon Hussain has said that no nation in the world as the people of Pakistan had paid a heavy price in terms of life and property in fight against terrorism.

In his message to the nation on Defence Day, he saluted the heroes who rendered sacrifices to protect the homeland and the Armed Forces for making the country's defence impregnable.

The President said that September 6, was a memorable day in national calendar when the people of Pakistan demonstrated unprecedented national unity and stood by the valiant Armed Forces to thwart a serious aggression by the enemy.

He said that the commemoration of this historic day revived spirits and strengthened the resolve to defend the country against all sorts of threats.

"We pay homage to all those sons and daughters of the soil who laid down their lives in defending the motherland," he said.

It was because of their supreme sacrifices and unshakable determination that we lived in safety and dignity, he added.

The President said that the need to imbibe the spirit of September 6, was even greater as the country was confronted with the challenges of extremism and terrorism.

He said that the militants and extremists through their subversive activities had challenged the state in a bid to impose their obscurantist agenda on the people of Pakistan.

He said that the government of Pakistan in unanimity with all the stakeholders and with complete backing from the entire political spectrum and the people had launched National Action Plan under which the Armed Forces, personnel of police and law-enforcement agencies were successfully rooting out the menace of terrorism and extremism from the country.

He said that Operation Raddul Fasaad, an extension of operation Zarb-e-Azb, was progressing successfully in different parts of the country and would continue till the last terrorist was eliminated.

"Let us revive the spirit of unity of September 6, in meeting the new challenges. Let us pledge, in accordance with the vision of our beloved Quaid-e-Azam, that we will make Pakistan one of the greatest nations of the world," he said.

Also, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah has said that September 6th is reminiscent of a glorious chapter in the nation's history when the unmatched courage of Pakistan's Armed Forces and infallible spirit of the nation foiled the nefarious designs of a much bigger and deceitful enemy.

The Naval Chief, in his message for Defence Day to be marked on Wednesday, said," Every year, we pay homage to the Shuhada and Ghazis who rendered immense sacrifices while the nation stood united behind its soldiers, sailors and airmen in the defence of our motherland."

He said that the resolve and unwavering commitment of the Armed Forces quashed the pipe dreams and misplaced ambitions of our adversary.

The Pakistan Navy through a bold and daring attack on Dwarka, Operation Somnath, right at the onset of the war gained psychological ascendancy and subsequently a single prowling submarine, PNS/M GHAZI ensured that it maintained unchallenged superiority at sea throughout the war.

This effectively led to the might of the Indian fleet, including their aircraft carrier, being bottled up in the harbour, he said.

“Notwithstanding our earnest desire for peaceful co-existence, we need to remain alive to the challenges and developments taking place in our region.As hegemonic and domineering mindset prevails in our eastern neighbourhood, we cannot be oblivious to the threats to our sovereignty and national security”, he said.

"While fondly remembering the daring acts of our officers and men who humbled and frustrated the adversary, this day calls for rekindling the spirit of sacrifice and selfless devotion to the country," he added.

He said that today Pakistan was making steady and determined progress on all fronts. However, that did not come without its share of challenges, he added.

He said that in the maritime domain; piracy, maritime terrorism and organised crimes continued to pose security challenges to the peace and stability of the region.

Development of CPEC and operationalisation of Gwadar Deep Water Port integrating regional economies in particular and global economy in general was also facing staunch opposition from forces inimical to the interests of Pakistan, he added.

The Naval Chief said that the success of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and Gwadar port project were linked to the safe and secure maritime environment on the high seas.

Pakistan Navy, he said, was also playing a vital role in strengthening maritime and coastal security through various initiatives, including raising of a dedicated Task Force - 88 as well as Coastal Security & Harbour Defence Force. Pakistan Navy was, therefore, cognizant and fully geared to safeguard against any threat to Pakistani ports, coastline and sea lines of Communication.

Besides, Pakistan Navy was also playing its due role as part of 'Operation Radd-ul-Fassad' in collaboration with Pakistan Army, PAF and other law enforcement agencies in combating security challenges on the internal front, he added.

He said that "In keeping with our rich traditions, we dedicate this day to the war heroes unrivalled courage, valour and perseverance in defence of our motherland. All the officers, CP0s/sailors and navy civilians pledge to renew their unflinching resolve and dedication for a brighter and better tomorrow for the country."

"May Allah Almighty give us strength and fortitude to discharge our obligations in a befitting manner," the Naval Chief maintained.