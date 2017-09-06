In the 14th annual edition of the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings this year, only four Pakistani universities were able to make it to the top 1,000.

This year’s ranking list is disappointing for Pakistan as 7 Pakistani universities made to the top 1,000 in last year’s list.

Quaid-i Azam university is the only university out of four that made to the top 500. It is an improvement for this university from its previous position in the 601-800 cohort in last year's rankings.

COMSATS institution of Information Technology, the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), and the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad are the other three Pakistani universities included in the top 1,000 list.

60 universities from China, 30 from India and 11 from Iran were also ranked in the list.

Oxford University topped the list, Cambridge University got second place and the third place was shared by California Institute of Technology and Stanford University. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Princeton University, Imperial College London, University of Chicago, ETH Zurich and University of Pennsylvania were the remaining top 10.

The 1,000 top universities are evaluated in accordance with the THE’s balanced range of 13 separate performance metrics, which incorporates university’s all core activities such as teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

According to the website, universities are assessed by their peers through THE’s annual Academic Reputation Survey. The survey gets more than 20,000 responses from over 140 countries from senior scholars.