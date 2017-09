KARACHI: A body of junior technician in Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was recovered from the Hawkes Bay beach in Karachi. The recovered body's name was identifed as Mohammad Naeem who was 30 years old and went missing near the seashore of Hawkes Bay Beach on Eid-ul-Azha’s third day.

The officers had done some necessary investigation after that the body was handed over to the relatives.