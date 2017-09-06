ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif yesterday said that Pakistan could send relief goods for Rohingya Muslims subject to landing rights for flights in Myanmar.

Pakistan had helped the Muslims of Rohingya in the past and it would again do the same, however, the planes carrying relief items needed landing permission, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Commenting on the BRICS declaration, he said it was not against Pakistan as China was a time tested friend. “We will have to formulate the foreign policy according to the situation of the region, ” Khawaja Asif said.

To a question, he said the proposals being given in the envoys conference would be presented in the parliament and other forums.