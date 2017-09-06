ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said today’s Pakistan, by the grace of Almighty Allah, is much stronger and its defence is impregnable.

He said the enemies of Pakistan knew that its defence was unassailable and any misadventure would certainly result in their humiliating defeat.

In a message on the Defence Day, the prime minister said today, Pakistan was a nuclear power and its military was even more vigilant and better equipped.

“The entire nation is inspired by patriotism; and our new generation is more enthused than ever. The citizens stand shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces,” he added. He said September 6, 1965 was a day in the history that could never be forgotten.

It was a day when the Pakistani nation not only defended the motherland, but also gave a clear and unambiguous message to the world that Pakistan was fully capable of defeating all aggression, no matter how stark, no matter how cowardly, he added.

He said the Defence Day reminded them of those historic moments when the enemy attacked the country in the darkness of the night to capture Lahore.

The whole world saw that the valiant soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces repulsed the enemy with unsurpassed valour. “Our soldiers proved with their supreme sacrifice that nations win wars not with armory, but with faith and courage,” he added.

He further stressed upon demonstrating the national solidarity of 1965 and said that they could only defeat their enemies through strict adherence to the cardinal principles of unity, faith and discipline as laid down by the Father of the Nation.

“We cannot be divided in the name of religion, cast or creed. With the help of Almighty Allah, Pakistan is on the path of accelerated development and we are being viewed as an emerging economy by the global economic community,” he observed.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s military had been victorious in the war against terror and proved its professional excellence.

Operations Zarb-e-Azb, Radd-ul-Fassad and Khyber-4 had broken the backbone of terrorists, he added. He said “It is essential that we maintain unity and reaffirm our resolve to work for a peaceful and prosperous

Pakistan.”

On this occasion, the prime minister also paid tribute to the great sacrifices of the unarmed innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir who had been fighting for their right to self-determination.

He said Pakistan’s position on Kashmir was very clear. This issue could only be resolved through United Nations’

resolutions and according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said use of force and violence could not suppress the voice of the Kashmiris, who were struggling for their inalienable right to self determination.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to provide moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir for their legitimate right at every forum.

“Let us pay tribute to the great sacrifices of our soldiers and martyrs, and all those who fought for the defence of Pakistan; and let us reaffirm our resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our motherland at all costs,” he added.