KARAK - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Karak resolved to field Anwar Saifullah, former KP president of the party, to contest in general elections from NA-15, Karak, adding that Saifullah would be brought to the district on September 7 in a vehicular procession from Lakki Marwat.

This was decided in a meeting of the party held on Tuesday with its district president Haji Sardar in the chair. On this occasion, Sardar, Abdul Jabbar advocate and others resolved to field candidates on all the three constituencies of the district.

They said that PPP was the party of martyrs, adding that all resources would be mobilised to activate the workers again. They said that Anwar Saifullah would visit the district to meet with the workers to launch the election campaign.