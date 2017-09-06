MULTAN/BAHAWALPUR/CHINIOT/OKARA/SHEIKHUPURA-People from all walks of life including mediamen, lawyers, civil society activists, traders, students and political workers staged protests and took out rallies to condemn the genocide of Rohingya Muslims and press the government take up the issue at international level to stop the Myanmar state-sponsored terrorism against the Muslims.

In Multan, the protests against genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar continued on Tuesday as lawyers and political workers organised three separate demonstrations in different parts of the city.

A large number of people joined the protests. The protesters shouted slogans against Myanmar government and burnt Burmese flags. They demanded the United Nations, G-8 countries and other human rights organisations to take immediate action against Budhist terrorists to stop massacre of Rohingya Muslims.

The workers of Saraikistan Democratic Party organised a demonstration with the collaboration of PTI at Chowk Nawan Shehr. The protesters were led by Rana Faraz Noon and others. They burnt the effigy of Aung San Suu Kyi and carried out non-stop sloganeering against Burma.

Insaf Lawyers Forum’s demo was led by Ghulam Mustafa Chauhan and Mumtaz Noor Tangra former President of District Press Club at Chowk Kachehri. They said that Rohingya Muslims were subjected to widespread rape, arbitrary arrests, destruction of mosques and villages, and seizure of their lands. Rubble from mosques was often used to pave roads between military bases in the region. They said that United Nations should take notice of military operation in Myanmar against Muslim Minority.

Similarly, the activists of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) staged a demo under the leadership of Asif Rafiq Rajwana, Usman Khan Babar and Umar Farooq Bhatti. They burnt the Burmese flag and portrait of Aung san suu kyi. They pointed out that the draconian 1982 Citizenship Law officially stripped Rohingyas of their citizenship which was reserved for the 135 officially recognised ethnic groups. As non-citizens, the Rohingya were required to have government permission to travel outside their villages, repair their mosques, get married, or even have children.

They demanded Pakistan Government, other Muslim states and UN to impose economic sanctions on Burma and force it to end operation against Muslims.

In Bahawalpur, a protest was staged by members of Bahawalpur Press Club and Civil Society Network outside the Press Club to express solidarity with the oppressed Muslims of Myanmar. A large number of journalists and civil society activists and political workers participated in the protest.

Addressing the protesters, Press Club president Junaid Nazir, Civil Society’s Syed Israr Shah, Jamshed Karim, Asiya Kamil and others expressed great concern over the situation of Rohingya’s Muslims and said that the killing of more than 400 innocent Muslims in a week is highly condemnable and a point to ponder on for the world. The silence of the UN, OIC and other world organisations, especially Muslim countries is nothing short of a disaster. They pointed out that mere passing a resolution in the National Assembly is not enough rather there is a need to raise the issue of Rohingya Muslims at international level. The government should immediately shut its Embassy in Myanmar in protest to press the Myanmar government stop genocide of the Muslims.

They regretted that more than 90,000 Muslims have fled their country to avoid atrocities of Myanmar Army and Budhist extremists. Hundreds of Muslim villages have been set on fire, children are being slaughtered and women raped and there is no one to ask of the Myanmar government to stop the inhuman treatment being meted out to the innocent Muslims.

In Chiniot, the media and civil society took to the streets against the genocide of Rohingya Muslims through state-sponsored terrorism.

In this connection, the district press club organised a rally in collaboration with civil society, traders and lawyers, which started from press club and ended at Deputy Commissioner Office.

Addressing to rally, President Press Club Haji Bashir Chaman, General Secretary Shahid Yaqoob, Municipal Committee Chairman Mehr Khalid, Jamil Fakhari, leaders of Anjuman-e-Tajran, Advocate Shaukat Azad, Syed Kashif Zaidi and others strongly condemned the genocide of Muslim community in Myanmar and demanded of the OIC and UN to take immediate action to stop the genocide. They also called upon government of Pakistan to highlight the matter at all appropriate forums of the world to press the Myanmar government stop the violence and brutalities against the Muslims.

In Sambrial, the media men passed a resolution against killing and torture on innocent Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Resolution was tabled by Chairman Press Club Sambrial Zeeshan Ashraf Butt and senior journalist Sheikh Shakir. Resolution was passed unanimously, demanding that Pakistani government should shut its Myanmar’s embassy at Islamabad to pressurize the Myanmar government stop brutalities.

President Anjman-Tajran Sambrial Haji Ghullam Qadir Sheikh and General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Hameed also addressed the participants of a protest and demanded the UN to take action to stop killing of Rohingya Muslims.

In Sheikhupura, the journalist community across district staged protests and took out rallies to expressed solidarity with oppressed Rohingya Muslims and condemn violence and brutalities unleashed against them. Main rally of the journalists marched through main roads of the Sheikhupura city and gathered at Yadgar Park. On the occasion, speakers expressed their concern and anger against the silence of the UN and other world powers over the genocide of innocent Muslims in Myanmar. They urged the Pakistani government to sever diplomatic and trade ties with the Myanmar and call back its ambassadors from the country.

Later, the participants passed a resolution, urging the Prime Minister to take up Rohingya Muslim issue in the upcoming UN session scheduled to be held from September 19 to 23.

In Okara, hundreds of citizens, led by Municipal Committee chairman Ch Muhammad Azhar, took out a protest rally against the killings of Rohingya Muslims and silence of world powers here on Tuesday.

Started from Ghousia Masjid Chowk, participants of the rally reached in front of Okara Press Club after marched through Kutchehry Bazaar, Chishtia Chowk, and MC Chowk. They were carrying placards and banners in scribed with slogans against the government of Myanmar for the worst brutalities being committed against Rohingya Muslims.

Addressing the rally participants in front of OPC, the MC chairman demanded the government to raise voice against the Myanmar government and also appealed to the world to take notice of the killing and maiming minority Muslims in Myanmar.

DBA observes strike

TOBA TEK SINGH-The District Bar Association (DBA) observed strike on Tuesday to condemn the state-sponsored atrocities being committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. DBA President Ch Irshad and other office-bearers called upon the international community to bar the Myanmar government from oppressing Rohingya. They also urged the Muslim world to help the oppressed Muslims.