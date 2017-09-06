Rangers will be deployed at polling stations for the heavily anticipated NA-120 by-election in Lahore.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made the announcement via a notification on Wednesday after the decision was taken by Ministry of Defence on a request to deploy soldiers at the polling stations to monitor the election process.

The voting is scheduled to take place on September 17.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Kulsoom Nawaz, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Dr Yasmin Rashid and Faisal Mir of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are expected to put up a strong contest in the elections.

The candidates submitted their nomination papers from August 10-12 and the scrutiny took place from August 15-17.

It should be noted that the seat of NA-120 Lahore constituency fell vacant after Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified Nawaz Sharif as prime minister in the Panama case verdict.