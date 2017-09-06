ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought report from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government regarding steps taken to curb drugs in education institutions of the province.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan heard bail application of an accused, Muhammad Amjad, who was arrested for allegedly selling drugs in education institutions. The additional advocate general KP informed that the provincial government had uprooted drugs culture from the education institutions. Justice Dost Muhammad questioned whether the government had arrested any person involved in selling drugs in colleges and schools.

He said that the positive things needed to be inculcated among the youth, particularly the students as, he said, in the future they would become doctors, engineers, judges and lawyers. The future generation needs to be prevented from the drugs, he said. He also enquired that how the drugs could reach education institutions despite strict security measure.

The bench cancelled bail of the accused and ordered the sessions court to complete the trial in two months.

Meanwhile, the same bench acquitted a death-row convict after 14 years. According to the prosecution, Shaukat Ali had killed the guard during bank robbery in 2003 in Sargodha. The trial court awarded him death sentence, but later the high court converted the sentence into life imprisonment.

The accused’s counsel informed that after six years, Shaukat Ali met with the wife of the bank guard and confessed that he had killed him and sought apology from her.

Justice Dost Muhammad remarked that during the six years, the police were unable to arrest the culprit. The bench observed that the trial court and the high court did not hear the case properly. The apex court in view of the insufficient evidences ordered to release Shaukat Ali.