ISLAMABAD - After his refusal to join the Federal Public Service Commission as its member, the federal government has appointed its blue-eyed retired police officer Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera as Federal Tax Ombudsman.

According to the Law Division’s notification, “in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3(1) of the Establishment of the Office of Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance 2000, the President is pleased to approve the appointment of Mr Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera (Retd-PSP/BS-22) as the Federal Tax Ombudsman for a period of four years with effect from the date he assumes the charge of the office.”

The post fell vacant after the completion of the four-year term of outgoing Federal Tax Ombudsman Abdul Rauf Chaudhry.

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had approved the name of Sukhera as a member of the FPSC but he did not accept that slot.

He was also the strongest candidate to get the post of Federal Ombudsman after the completion of the tenure of Salman Farooqi, but the ousted PM rejected Sukhera’s name for the slot and approved the name of former bureaucrat Syed Tahir Shahbaz President accepted the PM’s recommendation and for a period of four years.

A senior government official while criticizing the appointment of Sukhera said the government should have appointed a retired officer of Income Tax Group because the Federal Tax Ombudsman mainly disposes of issues related to tax.

He said former two Federal Tax Ombudsmenn Abdul Rauf Chaudhry and Shoaib Suddle also belonged to Pakistan Administrative Service and Police Service of Pakistan respectively.