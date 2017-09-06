LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif left for London on a private visit yesterday.

His visit mainly aims at inquiring after the health of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, his sister-in-law and wife of the former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He will stay there for some days.

The chief minister flew to London through PIA routine flight PK-757. Sources say the CM is initially plans to stay in London for four days, however, the stay may be prolonged if the situation demands so.

It may be mentioned that Begum Kalsoom, who is contesting Lahore by-election to recapture the seat lost by her spouse Nawaz Sharif after the disqualification verdict by Supreme Court, is under treatment at a Central London clinic for her throat cancer. After preliminary biopsy test surgery Kalsoom has been shifted to her private residence in London. According to media reports, the doctors have diagnosed cancer which is at an early stage and is curable through chemotherapy and the follow-up medication.

INP adds: Central leader of PML-N and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan met with Shehbaz Sharif on Monday night and discussed with him political situation in the country as well as party’s organisational matters.

The former minister had reached Lahore from Rawalpindi for the meeting with the Punjab CM ahead of his departure for London.

Sources said the meeting continued for three and a half hours and important national issues and developments as well as organisational matters of PML-N came under discussion.

When contacted by INP, Ch Nisar said they discussed different matters in detail. He said details would be provided later. Nisar has now returned to Islamabad.

NAWAZ TO RETURN ON FRIDAY

Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to the country on Friday.

Sharif had departed for London last Wednesday to spend time with his wife, Kalsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma there.