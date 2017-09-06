ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that some PTI MPAs and bureaucrats were opposing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) LB system which according to him was the best amongst others in the country.

In an interview with BBC, Imran expressed satisfaction over not forming of federal government after 2013 general elections, reasoning that his party was inexperienced at that time.

Imran Khan claimed that the local body system formed by PTI-led coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was the best amongst others in the country, admitting the legally enforced system for the devolution of power would take some time to be enforced practically.

“We have taken such revolutionary steps (in the local body system) which have not been taken in Pakistan in the past. Even some of our MPAs and bureaucrats are opposing it,” he stated.

When asked if he had formed the federal government back in 2013, he responded that he was glad PTI didn’t do so as the party was inexperienced at that time. Imran added that it would have been the same case as in KP government where Chief Minister Pervez Khattak was the only experienced member with new people who didn’t realise anything till one year. He said, “We have learnt a lot in KP government which we will apply after coming to centre when given opportunity.”

Talking about the four-year performance of KP government, he lauded the effort of his team despite inexperience. PTI chief mentioned various services including enforcement of local body system, investment in education and health reforms, which he considered to be proud of.

It was difficult to ensure availability of doctors in rural areas as they were only found in Peshawar earlier, he added. Imran said PTI government increased the salaries of doctors, and improved the scale structure. Talking about health reforms, he stated that KP government raised the number of doctors from 3,000 to 10,000.

He further said that a large amount of money was required to improve and restructure the buildings which they currently do not had.