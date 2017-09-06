Structures of 24 out of 26 stations of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project have been completed with the constructions of another three stations at Hanjarwal, Canal View and Tokhar Niaz Baig.

Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO is executing electrical and mechanical works at all these places.

This was informed at a meeting chaired by Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman of steering committee for LOMTP Kh Ahmad Hasan to review progress on the project on Wednesday.

The meeting was informed that structure of another station at Ali Town, Raiwind Road will be completed next week. Construction of underground Central Station near GPO Chowk will start after the vacation of restraining order by the court.

The meeting was told that work for pre-casting U-Tub girders and transoms for package II of the train, from Chuberji to Ali Town, has sped up with the employment of Steam Curing Technology, which has been introduced for the first time in Pakistan.

The very first experiment in this regard has been fruitful which has facilitated speedy manufacturing of the track along this stretch. An average of nine U-Tub girders were being pre-cast daily and as many girders will be launched by the recently imported machinery.

The meeting was told that pace of construction work on package –II, from Ali Town to Chuberji, was satisfactory. A total of 806 U-tub girders are being fabricated for constructing 40 feet elevated track for the train. Each U-tub girder is 30 meters long, 5.5 meters wide and weighs 216 tons.

After launching of these structures, the track for the train will start taking shape along package-II. So far 261 U-tub girders have been launched, the meeting was told.

The meeting was informed that 74 per cent of the civil work on the project has so far been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujaran, GT Road to Chuberji was 86 per cent, on package-II from Chuberji to Ali Town was 53.3 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 79.1 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 75 per cent.

An overall 18 per cent electrical and mechanical work of the project has also been completed.