ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Tuesday said that the terror groups were scattered in the South Asian region with hideouts mainly in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria - in response to the declaration issued by the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa summit in Xiamen – said Pakistan was also “seriously concerned” about the “threat posed by terrorism and extremism in the South Asian region.”

“Many terrorist groups based in the region, including in Afghanistan, such as the TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan] and its associates like JuA [Jamaatul Ahrar] have been responsible for extreme acts of violence against Pakistani people,” he said in a statement.

The spokesperson added: “We are deeply concerned at the presence of groups such as Daesh, ETIM [East Turkestan Islamic Movement] and IMU [Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan] in the ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan as they pose a threat to peace and security in the region.”

Zakaria said Pakistan also remained concerned at the rise of extremist ideologies and intolerance in the region encouraging social stratification and systematic targeting of minorities.

This week, India celebrated as BRICS summit concluded with a declaration naming some terror networks allegedly operating in Pakistan.

Officials at the foreign ministry said Pakistan was not shocked reading the BRICS summit’s statement as Islamabad had already banned those networks for direct or indirect involvement in terrorism.

The officials said Beijing had assured Pakistan that it would never support India against Pakistan.

The BRICS nations, condemned terror in a strongly-worded declaration. India claimed a diplomatic win as the declaration named groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Haqqani network.

However, there was no mention of Pakistan in the joint statement.

“We strongly condemn terrorist attacks resulting in death of innocent Afghan nationals. We, in this regard, express concern on the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIL/DAISH, Al-Qaeda and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, TTP [Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan] and Hizbut Tahrir,” said the declaration issued by the BRICS countries.

The BRICS declaration added: “We deplore all terrorist attacks worldwide, including attacks in BRICS countries, and condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed, and by whomsoever and stress that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism. We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organising, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable.”

Officials said the word “TTP” was used in the declaration on the insistence of China to keep the word “Pakistan” out.

Earlier, China had ruled out any discussions on Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts at the BRICS summit.

Beijing said it would not be an appropriate topic to be taken up by the group.

Yesterday, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan said that Pakistan rejects the declaration released by the BRICS member countries adding there were no “safe havens” for terrorists in Pakistan.

Speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Defence, he said 40 per cent of Afghanistan was a safe hideout for militants.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will visit the regional countries – beginning with China – on September 8 to discuss the foreign policy and the future strategy.

The tour of the important regional countries comes after US President Donald Trump’s anti-Pakistan speech last month.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a three-day conference of selected Pakistani envoys began here to discuss important foreign policy matters.

The participants discussed the potential strength of the foreign policy and options available in view of the current geo-political and regional situation.