Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to remain engaged for building closer cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was reached during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif and his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani on Wednesday.

Asif said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Afghanistan.

He said Pakistan is ready to work with Afghanistan in all fields including political, economic, trade and transit, security for the progress and prosperity of the two countries.

He also underlined Pakistan's support for Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process for bringing lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The two also agreed to meet on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly in New York, later this month.