ISLAMABAD - US President Donald Trump’s controversial speech should not be allowed to hijack Pak-US ties, reckoned Pakistan’s senior envoys as they joined heads at a three-day conference here.

A senior diplomat who attended the conference told The Nation that the envoys were in favour of a relationship with the US where the country’s sovereignty was not endangered.

President Trump, in his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief last month, warned Pakistan: “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organizations. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists.”

Trump had said that military and other aid to Washington’s nuclear-armed ally was at stake if Pakistan did not clamp down on extremists. “We have been paying Pakistan billions and billions of dollars at the same time they are housing the very terrorists that we are fighting,” he added.

Pakistan reacted sharply to Trump’s scathing criticism and rejected his claims that Islamabad was sheltering the terrorists. Pakistan’s civil and military leadership reminded Trump of the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan in the war on terror.

As a result of Pakistan’s reaction, US Ambassador in Islamabad David Hale called on National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua before Eidul Azha to “discuss the new US strategy on Afghanistan and South Asia, announced by President Trump on August 20.”

Ambassador Hale clarified that the media had generally taken the policy piece by piece instead of interpreting it as a whole. He maintained that President Trump did not blame Pakistan for the failure in Afghanistan.

The diplomat told The Nation that the ‘US clarification’ was highlighted during the conference as the ambassadors voted in favour of ‘giving a chance’ to the Pak-US partnership.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who chaired the inaugural session, invited proposals from the ambassadors on the foreign policy keeping in view the regional and the international situation.

The declaration by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa summit in Xiamen – where some terror outfits, allegedly based in Pakistan, were named – was also discussed in the meeting, sources said.

Addressing the inaugural session, Asif said Pakistan was committed to eliminating terrorism in all its manifestations.

He said there were no hideouts of militants in Pakistan and the forces and the people had sacrificed much with an aim to make Pakistan a terror-free country.

Asif emphasised the need for a non-military solution to the Afghan conflict. He said Pakistan wanted to maintain equal relations with neighbours. The minister said peace in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s own interest.

The foreign minister said the world must highlight the Kashmir issue as India was involved in state-sponsored terrorism in the occupied territory.

He said that Pakistan will continue its “moral, political and diplomatic support” for the people of the occupied Kashmir.

Asif said that instead of blaming Pakistan, India should stop interference in Pakistan’s internal matters and avoid using Afghanistan’s soil against Pakistan.

Later, Asif told a television channel that China had not changed policy towards Pakistan. “The BRICS declaration is not a new policy of China,” he said.

Separately, Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir said that Pakistan rejects the declaration released by the BRICS member countries adding there were no ‘safe havens’ of terrorists in Pakistan.

The foreign minister will embark on a tour of the regional countries – beginning with China – after the three-day envoys’ conference to discuss the foreign policy and the future strategy.

The tour of the important regional countries comes after Trump’s anti-Pakistan speech last month. Now the BRICS declaration has been added the agenda for the China visit. Asif will fly to China on September 8.

The three-day envoys’ conference is being organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Envoys from various capitals will deliberate over a range of bilateral, regional and global dimensions of Pakistan’s foreign policy. The prime minister will chair the concluding session,” said a statement released by the foreign ministry.

Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that the envoys will discuss the potential strength of the foreign policy and options available in view of the geopolitical and regional situation.

Envoys in various countries including the United States, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Iran, and India are participating in the conference.

Zakaria said that based on the ongoing internal deliberations, a strategy to deal with the challenges and engage with the United States would be formulated.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had a longstanding relationship with the US and both the countries wanted to continue the friendship.

The conference will continue today (September 6). The envoys’ recommendations will be made part of the foreign policy, an official at the foreign ministry said.