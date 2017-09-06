CHAKWAL:- Two brothers were gunned down in the courtyard of Talagang courts on Tuesday apparently by their rival group members. The two brothers were accused in a murder case and were brought to the court from jail. Ghulam Dastgir and Ghulam Habib were being taken to the court when three unidentified men appeared on the scene of the incident and opened fire leaving the two brothers dead on the spot. The police officials escorting the two brothers ran for their lives from the scene of the incident. The accused belonged to village Bidhar Wanhar and they were accused of killing seven persons of the same village.–Staff Reporter

It is speculated that the brothers were killed by a rival group to avenge the murders.

After autopsy of the bodies of the two brothers a case was registered by the police.

The three men accused of killing the brothers managed to escape.