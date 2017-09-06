KAMALIA-Two persons were arrested on the orders of Kamalia assistant commissioner for collecting hides of sacrificial animals illegally.

Hasnain was caught with 30 hides at Vegetable Market Road while Hamza was arrested from Mohallah Charh with 26 hides.

They had failed to show NOC or permission letter to the authorities for hides’ collection. Separate cases have been registered against them with the Kamalia city police.