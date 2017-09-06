HAFIZABAD:- The police arrested Uncle T20 cricket on the charges of sexually harassing his two daughters. Amina Bibi, wife of Zaman, known as uncle T20 cricket, stated in her application submitted to the Vaneki Tarar Police stated that she had married with Zaman 25 years ago and dubbed her husband “sexual beast.” She alleged that her husband had raped her two daughters time and again. She claimed when she forbade uncle T20 cricket from the immoral act, he threatened her with dire consequence. The Vaneki Tarar Police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.