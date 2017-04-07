SIALKOT - The fourth international health conference titled “Medicon 2017” will begin here today (Friday) under the auspices of Khawaja Safdar Medical College Sialkot (KMSMC).

The three-day conference will continue till April 9. The senior doctors from across Pakistan and abroad will be attending the national health conference.

Principal Dr Zafar Ali Chaudhry told the newsmen that the conference will provide unique opportunities for the doctors and medical students to share their experiences and views and to learn from on another.

On the first day of the national moot, the scientific sessions on medicine and allied, paediatrics, surgery and allied, Gynae, eye, ENT, cardiology, medical education and psychiatry will be held. Experts will deliver lectures with comprehensive presentations about the latest research in medical field especially the Pediatric Audiological Assessment, Evoke Response Audiometery, Oto Acoustic Emission and various audiological scenarios.

Pre-Medicon training workshops of the doctors and the medical students were held at Sialkot under the auspices of KMSMC Sialkot. Senior doctors delivered their lectures about the latest technologies of medical treatment especially.

They also stressed a need for educating the people about conducting screening tests of hearing of the newborns.