A 13-member media delegation from Afghanistan called on Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Friday, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

“The aim of the visit was to let Afghan media know efforts by Pakistan on war against terrorism which is a common threat to both brotherly countries,” said the ISPR statement.

Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor briefed the Afghan delegation on steps taken by Afghanistan to secure border with Afghanistan. He also shared the details of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa’s meeting with an Afghan diplomat in the United Kingdom.

“The visit is expected to enable the visiting media delegation in better understanding of Pakistan’s perspective and efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region for sharing in Afghan media.

“It was concluded that the menace of terrorism has affected both the countries and necessitates greater cooperation based on mutual trust rather than blame game,” the statement added.