At least eight people died and about two dozen others injured when a passenger coach fell into a deep gorge here today.

Rescue sources said that a Quetta bound passenger coach coming from Karachi skidded off the road due to over speeding and plunged into a ravine near Lak Pass in Mastung.

Seven people died on the spot in the accident while more than 20 others injured who were shifted to different hospitals of Mastung and Quetta where another wounded person succumbed to his injuries raising death toll to eight while condition of two more was stated to be serious.