Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar addressing the foundation laying ceremony of Chaklala Welfare City in Rawalpindi on Friday said that the government is taking every possible step to facilitate the people.

The minister said that a park, play grounds, food streets, and funeral place will be constructed in the city.

He also announced provision of three buses for carrying dead bodies to the graveyard from Shakrial to Chaklala.

Chaudhry Nisar said that a big hospital, equipped with modern facilities, will be constructed in Rawalpindi with the assistance of the federal government.

The interior minister further said that corruption scandals and incidents of terrorism had become norms of the daily routine during the last government, but now the situation has generally improved.

He said that backbone of terrorism has been broken and the government will continue its efforts till the complete elimination of this menace from the country.