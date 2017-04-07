LAHORE - Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived back to Lahore yesterday evening to complete the unfinished agenda of party’s reorganisation in Punjab.

In the preceding month, the party chairman spent over two weeks in Lahore to interview candidates for various party slots.

Party sources said that Bilawal will stay here for a week or so and have meetings with PPP leaders to discuss party’s organizational matters. Also, Bilawal is scheduled to chair a meeting at Bilawal House to interview candidates vying for party slots in the southern Punjab districts. It may be recalled here that Bilawal has already completed the process of PPP’s reorganization in KPK province and the districts in central Punjab.

However, the new nominations for party’s Lahore chapter are yet to be made. Bilawal had conducted the interviews during his last visit to Lahore.

The PPP chairman is also scheduled to attend the marriage ceremony of senior party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira’s daughter at Lala Musa on Friday.