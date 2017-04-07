Protestors of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) today compared the government and K-Electric with buffaloes, after bringing the animals to a protest.

Due to non-availability of electricity, JI protestors had organised a protest outside K-Electric head office in Karachi.

They brought three buffaloes which were symbolically representing Federal government, Sindh government and K-Electric.

The move was to play out the Urdu proverb that translates into: playing flute in front of a buffalo. The proverb expresses a futile exercise, which the JI protestors tried to equate with expecting K-Electric or government to do something about the power outages.

Last week, JI held a protest in front of K-Electric that was forcibly dispersed by the Sindh Police.