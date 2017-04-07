President Mamnoon Hussain Friday said that CPEC project will immensely benefit the province of Balochistan.

He was addressing the officials of Quetta Command and Staff College in Islamabad today.

The president said the Gwadar port will help create many job opportunities for the local people.

Operation Raddul Fassad will completely crush extremism and terrorism in the country, he added.

The president further said that the armed forces have played an important role to address the problem of lawlessness in Balochistan.