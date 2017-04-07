Electoral reforms bill will be introduced in the National Assembly and Senate next week, says Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In an interview, he said draft bill on electoral reforms will be approved from the parliament before the coming fiscal budget 2017-18.

He said the committee was revewing more proposals regarding electoral reforms.

He said the sub-committee on electoral reforms will complete its work by Wednesday in this regard.

Ishaq Dar said the government is trying to complete census according to schedule.