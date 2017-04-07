SHEIKHUPURA - An expatriate was deprived of foreign currency and other valuables by highwaymen dressed in new police uniform here on Wednesday.

The victim Qaisar had landed at Lahore Airport and his two cousins were on their way to native town Muridke near Rachna Town. Two unidentified highway robbers bearing new police uniform intercepted and on gunpoint took away the currency and other valuables from them. Ferozewala police started investigation.

12 INJURED: Twelve people including 7 women and a child suffered injuries three of them seriously in village Ayia Virkan on Wednesday. The victims had gathered in village Imambargah to attend a congregation. The custodian of the worship place Raiz Virk had installed a tent. Due to windstorm, the wall could not afford its pressure and caved in on the participants. As a result, Razia Bibi, Sakina Bibi, Mustafa and Ghulam Abbas got critical injuries while other received minor injuries and shifted to local DHQ Hospital.