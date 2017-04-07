KASUR - Four members of a family including a woman were killed while six other sustained critical injuries in collision between a van and bus near Nymat Chowk on Multan Road in Pattoki here on Thursday.

According to the rescue sources, the family members were on the way back home in Sahiwal on a van after dropping one of their relatives at the airport for Umrah.

As the van reached Multan Road, a speeding bus collided with the van head-on, killing four family members - Naila Bibi, Sarwar, Asif Bashir and Ghulam Murtaza - on the spot.

The six others including Shaban (van driver), Nazia, Sabir, Sultana Bibi and Saif got injured critically and were rushed to THQ Hospital Pattoki. Three of the injured were referred to Lahore.

MAN COMMITs SUICIDE

A man committed suicide allegedly over domestic issue here at Lala Pak Colony Pattoki. The police said that Sajid used to quarrel with his family over domestic issues. The other day, he argued with family as usual and committed suicide by swallowing wheat-preservative pills.