Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that the government is committed for timely completion of projects being executed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He was talking to a Chinese delegation headed by President of Power Construction Corporation of China Yan Zhiyong in Islamabad today.

The premier said that the completion of ongoing energy projects will help end the energy crisis in the country, which is top priority of the government.

He said the government will extend full cooperation for early completion of power projects.

Nawaz Sharif acknowledged the support of Power China and invited it to explore investment opportunities in transmission lines and hydro-power projects, including water reservoirs and power generation components.

On the occasion, the head of the delegation Yan Zhiyong told the prime minister that one hundred young Pakistani engineers have been trained in various power sectors in China, who will work on Port Qasim power project.