ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Broadcasting & National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday stressed the need to spread message for preventive and healthy living among public.

The minister was addressing the participants of an awareness seminar to mark World Health Day at Shifa International Hospital (SIH).

She said that Prime Minister Health Insurance Programme will prove beneficial for the poor who do not have easy access to healthcare.

“Under this programme, private sector hospitals will also provide medical care to the public sector hospital patients,” she said. The minister said that World Health Day provides an opportunity for the world community to come together for one day to focus on actions that can improve the health of all our people.

She added that it is a great opportunity to develop a foundation of a healthier society and nation by spreading education and awareness for prevention of the disease.

“For this media should come forward and play an important role to disseminate this message to the broader set of audience, as their social and national responsibility,” she said.

Dr Abdul Wahab Yousafzai, Consultant Psychiatrist SIH said that Depression affects people of all ages, from all walks of life.

It causes mental anguish and impacts on people’s ability to carry out even the simplest everyday tasks, with sometimes devastating consequences for relationships with family and friends and the ability to earn a living.

At worst, depression can lead to suicide, now the second leading cause of death among 15-29-year olds, he said.

Dr Shahzad Khan Siddique, Consultant General Medicine & Geriatrician SIH said that all adults should visit their healthcare provider from time to time, even when they are healthy.

He said that in addition to seeing your doctor for regular check-ups, there are things you can do to stay healthy and help lower your risk for diseases.

He stressed that following tests that may be done or scheduled: Blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol (blood), colon cancer screening test, depression screening, genetic testing for breast cancer or ovarian cancer in certain women, HIV test, Mammogram, Osteoporosis screening, pap smear, tests for Chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and other sexually transmitted diseases, your healthcare provider can recommend, how often you should visit your doctor.