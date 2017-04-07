Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and Imam of Kaaba arrived today in Aza Khel, Nowshera to deliver Friday sermon at Jamiat Uleme-e-Islam's centennial celebration today.

A large number of people from not only Pakistan, but across the globe were present at the gathering held to celebrate 100 years of Jamiat Uleme-e-Islam (JUI-F).

The ground in Azakhel area of Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was turned into a city of camps to welcome the people.

The imam of Kaaba, Saleh bin Abdul Aziz Al-Sheikh, with a 10-member delegation from Saudi Arabia, has come from Saudi Arabia for the occasion.

The members of JUI from America, London and other parts of the world were in attendance at the gathering.

The imam of Kaaba arrived in Peshawar yesterday to attend the centennial celebration of JUI, which is being held between April 7 and 9.

Upon arrival at Bacha Khan International Airport, the imam and Saudi Arabia religious affairs minister were warmly welcome by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf and Fazl.

The imam of Kaaba is on a visit over the invitation of Fazl.

The former is likely to deliver the sermon and lead Friday prayer.

According to a spokesperson of JUI-F, Abdul Jalil, four million people were expected to attend the celebration, along with delegates from 52 countries.

The military alliance will face issues posed to the nations part of it, said the Saudi Arabia religious affairs minister while addressing the gathering in Azakhel.

While congratulating Fazl over the centenary celebrations, the minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had strong ties just like two brothers do.