Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that he wants to become prime minister for human development and institution building.

Addressing a business summit in Islamabad, Khan said that the verdict of Supreme Court in Panama Leaks case would change politics in the country.

"Democratic system has been weakened over repeated military intervention," he said.

Khan said that his political struggle has always been reduced to desiring premiership and he sure does want to become the prime minister for two main reasons.

Khan also said, "He wants to work towards human development in Pakistan and institution building."

While talking about PTI governance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that police was depoliticised.

He further said that all political parties demanded probe into Panama Leaks. "PTI stood for justice in Pakistan over Panama Leaks case," he added.

He hoped that the verdict in the corruption case would be released in the coming week.

Khan said that the societies which do not bring ‘change’ are destroyed with the passage of time. "Election fixers have now become match fixers," Khan asserted.