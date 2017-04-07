QUETTA:- Iranian security handed over 82 Pakistani nationals to Levies force on Pak-Iran borders in Taftan area of Chaghi district. Levies sources said Thursday that these Pakistani labourers were apprehended from different parts of Iran by Iranian Security. They were living there without travelling documents. The Levies sources said that these deportees would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation after completing initial investigation.–APP