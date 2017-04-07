Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Karachi would not go back to the conditions of 1985.

While talking to journalists he said, “There are people who are taking out charge sheets and white paper, but it won’t affect us.”

Regarding water crises he said, “I am fully aware of water shortage and we are making efforts in resolving this issue as soon as possible. Different projects are being introduced to end water crises, by next year Karachi will not have any water problems.”

He added that, “In upcoming elections we will win not only in Sindh but across Pakistan.”

Since the past few weeks Karachi is facing acute water shortage. People from Defence and Clifton are also on the roads to protest against the crises. People have to pay for their water tankers, with prices varying from place to place.