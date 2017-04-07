SRINAGAR:- The Indian occupation forces Thursday arrested members of a Kashmir cricket club for wearing the Pakistan colours and playing Pakistan anthem before a match was played. The video clip of the boys wearing the green with Pakistan national anthem playing in the background has gone viral. The video shows boys singing the Pakistan anthem ‘Pak Sar Zamin Shad Bad’ before the start of the game. The video comes after scores of burqa-clad women of the “Dukhtaran-e-Milat’ unfurled Pakistani flags and sang national anthem to celebrate Pakistan Day in the Kashmir valley on March 23.–INP