ISLAMABAD - Former Sindh chief minister and PML-N leader Liaquat Jatoi Thursday announced to join the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department said that Jatoi joined the PTI after his meeting with party chief Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

Jatoi along with his thousands of supporters would formally announce his joining of the PTI at a rally being held in Dadu on April 22. Senior politicians from Sindh have also been invited to the rally to be addressed by the PTI chief.

The statement said that at the meeting, both the leaders discussed the overall situation in Sindh, the ‘corruption’ of the Pakistan People’s Party and the deprivation of the people of the Sindh. “The people of Sindh are weary of corruption and exploitation,” Jatoi said during the meeting.

Jatoi expressed the hope that the PTI would form the next government in Sindh and at the federal level after the next general elections. "We will not let the people of Sindh further suffer exploitation and injustice," Khan said while welcoming Jatoi to the party fold. “The PTI would save the country from the underhand deal of the PPP and the PML-N,” Khan said.

PTI leaders Jahangir Tareen, Dr Arif Alvi and Dewan Sachal were also present. Jatoi resigned from basic membership of the PML-N in January 2014 expressing his disappointment with policies of the party chief and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.