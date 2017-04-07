GUJRAT/GUJRANWALA - Punjab Education Minister Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan claimed the promotion of education and the good performance of public sector schools across the province.

He said that the ratio of public sector schools’ students who passed the exams under Punjab Examination Commission had increased rapidly and reached 84 percent from 66 percent in previous years. He said that recommendation for the establishment of sports wing inside the Education Department was under consideration and a summary in this regard will be submitted to Chief Minister Punjab for approval shortly. Talking to media at district government rest house, he said that government of Punjab was initiating a project worth Rs6 billion in 16 districts of South Punjab under which Rs1,000 per month stipend would be paid to the female students of the area. He said that purpose to establish sports wing is to increase extracurriculum activities in the educational institutions.

He said that primary and secondary campaign was continuing throughout province to ensure the admission of all the children 5 to 9 years to schools. He said that as a result of strict monitoring of government and the education institutions, the presence of teachers in schools was up to 92 percent. The attendance of students is more than 90 percent while 96 percent government schools are having basic facilities like toilets, boundary walls, drinking water and electricity which are a milestone achievement of Punjab government, he said.

To a question, he said instructions have already been issued to ensure security of schools. The district administrations, police authorities and district officers of Education Department had been directed to ensure implementation of rules, he said. He warned that those not following the government’s policy regarding security have to face the consequences as security of students is very important.

Addressing a meeting of education authority in Gujranwala, the provincial minister said that government was taking all possible steps to increase the literacy rate in the province; and the teachers and students are being provided with more and more facilities in all the government institutions throughout the Punjab.

He said that besides the government, also private sector should also play their role for achieving the target of standard education in the country. He stressed upon the need to motivate the philanthropists to show helping hands for provision of better facilities in the schools. MPA Imran Khalid Butt and Deputy Mayor Salman Khlaid Butt also addressed the meeting.