ISLAMABAD: With Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz being the most popular political party, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was fully capable to take Pakistan ahead on the path of development, according to a survey conducted by the Institute of Development and Economic Alternatives.

The survey was conducted in three National Assembly constituencies of Lahore: NA-121, NA-122 and NA-124.

According to the survey report, which was also reported by private television channels, 60 percent voters of above mentioned constituencies believed that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was capable of putting Pakistan on the path of development.

Whereas 26 percent of the voters were of the view that PTI chief Imran Khan had the capability of putting the country on the path of development.

According to the survey, 42 percent voters believed that Nawaz Sharif was the most honest leader, whereas 26 percent voters termed Imran Khan as an honest leader. Around 49 percent voters were of the view that Shehbaz Sharif was an honest leader.

According to the survey, with 60 percent voters describing the PML-N as the most popular political party in the country, 45 percent expressed their determination to vote for PML-N in the next general elections.–APP