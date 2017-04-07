ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif, on Thursday, said that the state was serious about improving relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Speaking to a private news channel, the minister claimed the strained relations between the two countries was due to Indian influence on Afghanistan’s side.

He emphasised the sacrifices of the Pakistan armed forces in the country’s “war on terror”, adding that every possible step would be taken to flush out militants and the menace of “terrorism” from the country.

He also appreciated the armed forces for extending their services during the census process.

When asked about former army chief, General Raheel Sharif’s appointment as head of Saudi-led military alliance, Asif said the decision of the coalition forces was yet to be taken.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan appear to be back on track after months of tensions and war of words, as the Prime Minister’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on Wednesday reported progress in his recent talks with senior Afghan officials in London.

Briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz said the London meeting with Afghan National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar had helped break the ice.