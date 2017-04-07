CHITRAL/ISLAMABAD - Three people died Thursday after their vehicle skidded off road in Draghalosh area of Chitral and fell into a deep gorge.

The rescue personnel pulled out the bodies from the gorge and shifted them to hospital.

The incident happened as most of the northern areas of the country are bracing for cold winds and flood-like situation.

Cold winds lashed out various parts of Balochistan including Quetta on Thursday, causing sharp decline in the downtown of the city.

Met Office forecast more stormy winds and rains in several districts of the province, with warning for residents to remain cautious as the wind predicted to blow with 100 km per hour speed can cause sign boards, trees and other things.

The stormy winds disrupted the electricity system in Sibi as 14 feeders stopped functioning due to heavy blow of winds in city. The Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO) said that their staffers busy to rectify the technical fault in electric system in order to restore power.

In Indian held Kashmir, torrential rains have resulted in mid level flood situation in River Jhelum at Mangla as the water inflows have abruptly jumped from 69000 Cusecs to 139000 Cusecs.

The overall inflow in all the rivers across the country increased to 221000 cusecs on Thursday noon after the inflow in Jhelum increased by 70000 cusecs, said IRSA spokesperson Khalid Rana in an interaction with the media.

Following the improvement in the overall water availability situation, IRSA has increased the water supply to Sindh 45000 Cusecs, while Punjab is receiving to 65000 cusecs, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3100 Cusecs.

The canals in Balochistan were closed on the account of annual canal closure, Rana told the media and added that Sindh has demanded an increase of 5000 Cusecs to 45000 from the current 40000 which was accepted by IRSA.

Impact of the rains in Kashmir was felt in Pakistan at Thursday noon as the water level in the river Jhelum increased by 70000 cusecs from 69000 cusecs to 139000 cusecs, according to the IRSA’s spokesperson said.

Currently, the inflow of 139000 Cusecs at Mangla is mid level flood while 150000 is high flood.

Rains and snow in Jammu and Kashmir is causing a flood like situation in the held valley and at the same time it has helped increasing flows in Mangla reservoir.”We have sufficient space in Mangle dam to store all the water,” Khalid Rana claimed.

With the increase in water flows in Jhelum, IRSA has reduced the discharge of water from Tarbella dam from 30000 cusecs to 21800 cusecs. The inflow of river Indus at Tarbela was 32000 cusecs and the water level in Tarbela was also increased to 1388.38 feet.

The water level in Mangla dam increased from by almost 4 feet in few hours from 1090 feet in the morning to 1093.70 by mid day, said the water data shared by IRSA. The discharge from Mangla was 37506 Cusecs.

On Thursday, the water flow in river Kabul was 31900 cusecs while Marala was 19080 cusecs.

According the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) advisory committee forecast, provinces will face 18 per cent water shortage during the early Kharif season while in the late Kharif season the shortage will come to zero.