Pakistan welcomes the desire of Britain to join the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

In an interview today Ahsan Iqbal said several other countries in the European Union and the Central Asian Republicsare also evincing keen interest in the mega project.

This proves that the project is not restricted only to Pakistan and China, but it has a greater regional impact, and will promote connectivity in the region and beyond.

Also read: UK wants to become 'important partner' for CPEC

The Minister said CPEC, which has changed the image of the country, will make Pakistan a hub of manufacturing and commerce.

He said the establishment of economic zones under CPEC will help create job opportunities in the country and strengthen economic growth.

Responding to a question, Ahsan Iqbal said Operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad have broken the back of terrorists. The frequency of terrorist attacks has reduced and overall security situation stands improved today.