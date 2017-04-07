RAWALPINDI: A 15-day training workshop on hydroponic agriculture (soilless farming) has commenced at the Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), under the project “Testing Indigenous Hydroponic Greenhouse for Vegetable Growing”, funded by the Punjab Agriculture Department.

It is the third training workshop out of total eight that would be held within the next two years to train 200 farmers on hydroponic farming so that they are able to make experiments in their native areas besides imparting training to others.

Farmers and in-service personnel from different locations and socio-economic backgrounds have been selected and are to be trained as Master Trainers of Hydroponic Agriculture.

The training would focus on setting up of greenhouse, crop sowing, crop management and harvesting of fruits.