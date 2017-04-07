A Pakistani tourist was fined RM3,000 (approximately 70,000 Pkr) in default three months' jail by the Magistrate's Court here on Friday after he pleaded guilty to molesting a woman last week.

According to The Malaysian Times, Magistrate Zuhair Rosli handed down the sentence to Muhammad Hash Ghous, 46, for using criminal force to clutch the shoulders of a 28-year-old woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

Ghous, who is father of nine children committed the act in front of the elevator, in Menara Kuala Lumpur at 9.45pm on March 27.

This is not the first time a Pakistani has been found guilty of molestation in a foreign country. In 2015, a Pakistani man molested a US teenager and got sued.