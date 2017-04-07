Former president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said that Balochistan has vast investment opportunities and the locals should benefit from it.

Addressing a ceremony to observe the 50th death anniversary of veteran politician and Pakistan movement worker Mir Jaffar Khan Jamali organised by PPP, Asif Zardari said that he loved Balochistan as much as he loved Pakistan. "I got recognition from Sindh but I am included among Balochis," he said.

Stating that there were valuable opportunities in Balochistan for investment, Zardari said that some people had misconceptions about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). "CPEC project belongs to all of Pakistan," said Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Balochistan enjoys a great strategic importance. “I give you my words that you people have a bright future for number of reasons being rich in natural resources, biggest province in the country, and having geographical importance in the region,” he said.

Balochistan, he said, in recent years has witnessed insurgency and bloodshed as some people have taken up arms and moved to mountains. He urged them to benefit from the ongoing development projects. “Those who are in mountains should know that India is misguiding them and the insurgency has only resulted in deaths of loved ones”, he added.

Raising his voice for Indian Muslims and their rights, Zardari said that the rights of Muslims are being violated in India while state atrocities in Indian-held Kashmir has now become a routine affair. "There is no limit to injustice in India," he said. "You should see what conditions Muslims are living in India," he added.