ISLAMABAD - Separately, Dr Gerd Muller, German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development also called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan and Germany enjoyed friendly and cooperative bilateral relations characterised by shared perceptions and multifaceted cooperation.

He apprised the German federal minister that Pakistan’s economy was showing visible improvement while the security situation is far better today than any time before. “Our emerging democratic character is evident from the handling of all political issues by my government in accordance with the democratic principles and law,” the PM added.

Sharif expressed his government’s desire to enhance bilateral economic ties with Germany and, in this connection, proposed the establishment of bilateral Chamber of Commerce to further develop bilateral economic relations. The German minister pledged to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

The German delegation included German Ambassador Ina Lepel, BMZ Director General Dr Bernhard Felmberg, Head of Afghanistan/Pakistan Division Dr Henning Plate and Head of Cooperation First Secretary Dr Zoll Juergen.

The meeting was also attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and other senior government officials.